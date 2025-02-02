N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $521.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $52.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

