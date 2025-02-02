N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $979.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $954.51 and a 200-day moving average of $907.45. The company has a market cap of $434.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $691.50 and a one year high of $1,008.25.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.