N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average of $164.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $214.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

