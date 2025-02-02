Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 119,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 23,771 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $3,054,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,064.50. The trade was a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.69 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

