Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $76.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $76,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

