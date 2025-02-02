Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 259.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,145 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

