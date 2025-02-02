Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Allstate by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $192.60 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.