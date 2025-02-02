Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Allstate by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.
Allstate Stock Performance
NYSE:ALL opened at $192.60 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.