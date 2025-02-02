Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $164.34 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

