Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 426.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 237,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 192,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 128,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 114,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NSSC stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.