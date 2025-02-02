National Bankshares Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VET. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$17.56.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.39%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,600.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

