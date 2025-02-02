Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $738.24 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $675.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 42.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 294.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

