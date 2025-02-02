Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,625,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,887,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,259.0 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at C$8.86 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$6.61 and a 52-week high of C$14.95.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

