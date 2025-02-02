New Jersey Resources (NJR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY25 guidance at $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.