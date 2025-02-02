New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMFCZ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

