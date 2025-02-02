Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 9,801 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 43.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Nextracker by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 307,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

