Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 9,801 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NXT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 43.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
