NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after purchasing an additional 279,375 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,792,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,849,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 201.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 140,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NICE in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

