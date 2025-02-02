NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. 9,284,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,360,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in NIO by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.