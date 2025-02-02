NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. 9,284,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,360,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in NIO by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.