Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.78. 78,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 123,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Nitori Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Nitori had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.61%.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

