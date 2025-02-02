Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 2,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

