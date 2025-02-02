Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%.

Novartis stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Novartis has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

