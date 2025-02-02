Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

