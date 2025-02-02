Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 659,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 265,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

