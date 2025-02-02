NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.75. 14,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 30,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Get NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.