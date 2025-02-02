NYM Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $46.93 million and $1.23 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98,335.49 or 0.99842986 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,129.38 or 0.99633720 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,903,809 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,903,808.87326 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0577442 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,175,864.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

