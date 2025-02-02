Oil Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

ServiceNow, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, EnLink Midstream, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products. These companies are part of the energy sector and their stock prices are influenced by various factors such as oil prices, global demand, and geopolitical events. Investors can buy and sell oil stocks on stock exchanges to gain exposure to the oil industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $1,020.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,238. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,083.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $955.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $149.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,725,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,612. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $106.82. 20,373,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,872. The stock has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.70. 4,138,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.25. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.98. 4,719,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,186. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

ENLC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.61. 26,950,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

See Also