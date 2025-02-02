OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 189 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 612,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $99.01 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

