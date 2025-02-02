OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Leidos by 36.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 283,558 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

