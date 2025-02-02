OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

