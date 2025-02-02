OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,453 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

