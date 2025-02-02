OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

OneMain has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,494. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. OneMain has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Compass Point increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

