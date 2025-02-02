OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,028 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 927,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.