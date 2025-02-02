Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ontrak Stock Performance
Shares of Ontrak stock remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,573. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.54.
Ontrak Company Profile
