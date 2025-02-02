Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Shares of Ontrak stock remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,573. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

