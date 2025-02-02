OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Approximately 521,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 193,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.65 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. OPG Power Ventures had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that OPG Power Ventures Plc will post 1.1836862 EPS for the current year.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

