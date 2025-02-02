Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,911 Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Global X Dax Germany ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

