Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

