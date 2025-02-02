Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 4,497 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.9 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.