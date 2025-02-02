Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after buying an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after buying an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

