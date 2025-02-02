Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

