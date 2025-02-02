Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.68.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $293.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

