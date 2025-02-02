Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 633.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $317.59 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.78 and its 200 day moving average is $392.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

