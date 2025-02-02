Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $5,117,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $255.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

