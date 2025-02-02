Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.41 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

