Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,810 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.