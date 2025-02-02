Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.69. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 54,701 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,294 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Oxbridge Re worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company's stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

