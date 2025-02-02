Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,516 shares of company stock worth $92,377,637. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $976.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $904.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.61. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

