Pacific Sage Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,053 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.46.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.