Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Reduced by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 123,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,050 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

