Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,181,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,448,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $82.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

