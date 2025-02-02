Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.54. 26,703,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,847,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,181,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,448,522 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

