PaLM AI Price Reaches $0.51 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $568,403.68 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,128.39 or 0.99822951 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98,860.96 or 0.99553641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.3. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.54982745 USD and is down -12.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $379,678.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.